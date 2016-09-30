DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)
DBV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
45.58EUR
3:29pm BST
45.58EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.81 (+1.82%)
€0.81 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
€44.76
€44.76
Open
€46.26
€46.26
Day's High
€47.90
€47.90
Day's Low
€44.26
€44.26
Volume
779,248
779,248
Avg. Vol
73,677
73,677
52-wk High
€86.64
€86.64
52-wk Low
€38.93
€38.93
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre-Henri Benhamou
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
David Schilansky
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Hugh Sampson
|2015
|Chief Scientific Officer
|
Lucie Mondoulet
|Director of Research
|
Nathalie Donne
|Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23
- BRIEF-DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
- UPDATE 1-DBV Technologies peanut allergy drug fails key study
- DBV Technologies peanut allergy drug fails key study
- BRIEF-DBV Technologies completes blinded period in REALISE study of Viaskin Peanut