Edition:
United Kingdom

DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

DCBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

181.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs182.40
Open
Rs183.35
Day's High
Rs183.70
Day's Low
Rs180.05
Volume
835,837
Avg. Vol
1,907,763
52-wk High
Rs213.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nasser Munjee

64 2005 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Murali Natrajan

53 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Bharat Sampat

54 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Sameer Jaini

Chief Technology Officer

Aditya Prasad

2015 Chief Compliance Officer
» More People

DCB Bank Ltd News

» More DCBA.NS News