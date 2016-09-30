DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)
DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
516.05INR
10:34am BST
516.05INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+0.46%)
Rs2.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs513.70
Rs513.70
Open
Rs516.90
Rs516.90
Day's High
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Day's Low
Rs513.55
Rs513.55
Volume
98,036
98,036
Avg. Vol
146,133
146,133
52-wk High
Rs536.20
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35
Rs196.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Shriram
|61
|2001
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Senior Managing Director
|
Vikram Shriram
|56
|2001
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
J. Jain
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Rajiv Arora
|2014
|President & Business Head – Shriram Axiall Private Ltd.
|
A. Awasthi
|2012
|Chief Executive - Hydro Business