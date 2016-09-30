Edition:
United Kingdom

Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)

DCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,251.00ZAc
2:21pm BST
Change (% chg)

-38.00 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
3,289.00
Open
3,300.00
Day's High
3,300.00
Day's Low
3,223.00
Volume
337,954
Avg. Vol
717,399
52-wk High
3,394.00
52-wk Low
2,048.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Laurence Nestadt

66 2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ivan Saltzman

66 2005 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Rui Morais

32 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Lynette Saltzman

64 2005 Managing Director, Executive Director

Stanley Goetsch

59 2005 Category Executive
Dis-Chem Pharmacies News

