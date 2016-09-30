Delphi Energy Corp (DEE.TO)
DEE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.15CAD
8:59pm BST
1.15CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-2.54%)
$-0.03 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
$1.18
$1.18
Open
$1.19
$1.19
Day's High
$1.19
$1.19
Day's Low
$1.13
$1.13
Volume
149,480
149,480
Avg. Vol
155,756
155,756
52-wk High
$1.79
$1.79
52-wk Low
$0.95
$0.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Harry Campbell
|65
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
David Reid
|2003
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Mark Behrman
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rod Hume
|2006
|Senior Vice President - Engineering
|
Hugo Batteke
|2007
|Vice President - Operations
- BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln
- BRIEF-Delphi Energy announces close of $65 mln financing
- BRIEF-Delphi Energy completes annual credit facility review
- BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its Bigstone Montney Asset
- BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.05