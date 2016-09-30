DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)
DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
84.00INR
10:35am BST
84.00INR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+0.78%)
Rs0.65 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs83.35
Rs83.35
Open
Rs83.10
Rs83.10
Day's High
Rs85.25
Rs85.25
Day's Low
Rs82.45
Rs82.45
Volume
101,937
101,937
Avg. Vol
257,178
257,178
52-wk High
Rs105.00
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60
Rs59.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sameer Manchanda
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shailender Sharma
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Manish Dawar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mohammad Ghulam Azhar
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Navroz Behramfram
|Chief Technology Officer
- Indian shares head for 7th straight losing session; rupee sinks
- BRIEF-Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit
- BRIEF-Den Networks says NCLT approves merger of 23 units and demerger of 1 unit
- BRIEF-India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast