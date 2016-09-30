Edition:
United Kingdom

Deutsche Euroshop AG (DEQGn.DE)

DEQGn.DE on Xetra

30.85EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.31 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
€31.16
Open
€31.10
Day's High
€31.27
Day's Low
€30.81
Volume
174,481
Avg. Vol
220,388
52-wk High
€40.15
52-wk Low
€30.81

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wilhelm Wellner

50 2015 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Reiner Strecker

56 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Karin Dohm

45 2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Olaf Borkers

52 2005 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Thomas Armbrust

65 Member of the Supervisory Board
Deutsche Euroshop AG News

