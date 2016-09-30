Edition:
United Kingdom

DEUTZ AG (DEZG.DE)

DEZG.DE on Xetra

7.09EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€7.12
Open
€7.12
Day's High
€7.12
Day's Low
€7.00
Volume
535,576
Avg. Vol
542,449
52-wk High
€7.87
52-wk Low
€4.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hans-Georg Haerter

72 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frank Hiller

51 2017 Chairman of the Management Board

Werner Scherer

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Margarete Haase

64 2009 Member of the Management Board

Michael Wellenzohn

50 2013 Member of the Management Board
DEUTZ AG News

