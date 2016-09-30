Edition:
Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO)

DGC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$13.65
Open
$13.57
Day's High
$13.71
Day's Low
$13.31
Volume
788,944
Avg. Vol
1,062,116
52-wk High
$27.08
52-wk Low
$13.24

People

Name Age Since Current Position

J. Michael Kenyon

67 2014 Chairman of the Board

Paul Martin

56 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

James Mavor

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Pierre Beaudoin

2013 Chief Operating Officer

Drew Anwyll

2014 Senior Vice President - Technical Services
Detour Gold Corp News

