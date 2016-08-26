Diageo PLC (DGE.L)
DGE.L on London Stock Exchange
2,579.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,579.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,579.00
2,579.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,331,281
4,331,281
52-wk High
2,616.00
2,616.00
52-wk Low
1,946.00
1,946.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Javier Ferran
|61
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ivan Menezes
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kathryn Mikells
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Charlotte Lambkin
|44
|2014
|Corporate Relations Director
|
David Cutter
|48
|2014
|President, Global Supply and Procurement
