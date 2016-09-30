Edition:
United Kingdom

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)

DIDA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

4.38EUR
9:07am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
€4.36
Open
€4.38
Day's High
€4.39
Day's Low
€4.36
Volume
483,568
Avg. Vol
3,655,208
52-wk High
€6.41
52-wk Low
€4.18

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ana Maria Llopis Rivas

66 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos

55 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Richard Golding

2017 First Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Mariano Martin Mampaso

2017 Second Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Faustino Dominguez

Executive Director of Ensena DIA Espana
» More People

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA News

» More DIDA.MC News