Edition:
United Kingdom

Dorel Industries Inc (DIIb.TO)

DIIb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.41CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$32.37
Open
$32.21
Day's High
$32.57
Day's Low
$32.16
Volume
27,150
Avg. Vol
29,922
52-wk High
$40.85
52-wk Low
$28.31

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Schwartz

68 1992 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jeffrey Schwartz

54 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Secretary, Director

Jeff Segel

66 2003 Executive Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Director

Alan Schwartz

65 2003 Executive Vice President - Operations, Director

Frank Rana

2016 Senior Vice President - Finance, Assistant Secretary
» More People

Dorel Industries Inc News