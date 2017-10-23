Direcional Engenharia SA (DIRR3.SA)
DIRR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
6.25BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.02 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
R$ 6.27
Open
R$ 6.29
Day's High
R$ 6.32
Day's Low
R$ 6.11
Volume
691,100
Avg. Vol
724,112
52-wk High
R$ 6.83
52-wk Low
R$ 4.16
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wilson Nelson Brumer
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Director
|
Ricardo Valadares Gontijo
|63
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Fernando Jose Mancio Ramos
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Ricardo Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo
|32
|2012
|Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Leonardo Henrique Vieira Laender
|2014
|Engineering Officer, Member of the Executive Board