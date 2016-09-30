Edition:
United Kingdom

Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)

DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

868.50INR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.95 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs873.45
Open
Rs874.00
Day's High
Rs877.80
Day's Low
Rs865.25
Volume
433,298
Avg. Vol
2,479,665
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Murali Divi

Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

L. Kishore Babu

2010 Chief Financial Officer

P. V. Lakshmi Rajani

2006 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Kiran Divi

40 Director & President - Operations, Executive Director

Madhusudana Divi

73 Director - Projects, Executive Director
Divi's Laboratories Ltd News

