De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)
DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.30%)
2.00 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
669.00
669.00
Open
660.50
660.50
Day's High
681.50
681.50
Day's Low
660.50
660.50
Volume
140,112
140,112
Avg. Vol
97,864
97,864
52-wk High
711.50
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00
547.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Rogerson
|72
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jitesh Sodha
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Bryan Gray
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Edward Peppiatt
|2009
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Martin Sutherland
|44
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
