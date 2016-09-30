DLF Ltd (DLF.NS)
DLF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
178.30INR
10:36am BST
178.30INR
10:36am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.50%)
Rs-0.90 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs179.20
Rs179.20
Open
Rs179.50
Rs179.50
Day's High
Rs182.25
Rs182.25
Day's Low
Rs177.55
Rs177.55
Volume
4,647,023
4,647,023
Avg. Vol
9,847,495
9,847,495
52-wk High
Rs216.00
Rs216.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.00
Rs101.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kushal Singh
|85
|1995
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mohit Gujral
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Rajeev Talwar
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Rajiv Singh
|57
|1999
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Subhash Setia
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary