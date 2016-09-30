Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)
DLGS.DE on Xetra
39.55EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Beyer
|68
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman
|
Jalal Bagherli
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Wissam Jabre
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Udo Kratz
|2006
|Senior Vice President, General Manager, Business Group Mobile Systems
|
Davin Lee
|2014
|Senior Vice President and General Manager, Power Conversion Business Group