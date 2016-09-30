Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)
DLPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
738.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-18.35 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arvind Lal
|66
|Chairman and Managing Director
|
Om Manchanda
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Dilip Bidani
|53
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajat Kalra
|38
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vandana Lal
|58
|1995
|Whole-time Director
- BRIEF-Dr.Lal Pathlabs recommences HLA & DNA testing at Rohini lab in New Delhi
- BRIEF-Dr. Lal Pathlabs approves acquisition of 70 pct stake in Dr. Lal Path Labs Bangladesh
- BRIEF-India's Dr. Lal Pathlabs June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Dr. Lal PathLabs suspends DNA profiling tests at its lab in E block, sector 18 Rohini, New Delhi
- BRIEF-Dr. Lal PathLabs March-qtr profit falls