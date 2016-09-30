Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)
DLTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
729.00ZAc
1:05pm BST
729.00ZAc
1:05pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.14%)
1.00 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
728.00
728.00
Open
730.00
730.00
Day's High
730.00
730.00
Day's Low
728.00
728.00
Volume
16,498
16,498
Avg. Vol
669,759
669,759
52-wk High
934.00
934.00
52-wk Low
685.00
685.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Johannes Magwaza
|73
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sandile Nomvete
|44
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Shaneel Maharaj
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Otis Tshabalala
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Paula Nel
|Company Secretary