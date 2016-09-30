Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO)
DML.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.52CAD
9:00pm BST
0.52CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$0.52
$0.52
Open
$0.54
$0.54
Day's High
$0.54
$0.54
Day's Low
$0.52
$0.52
Volume
187,107
187,107
Avg. Vol
443,270
443,270
52-wk High
$1.10
$1.10
52-wk Low
$0.49
$0.49
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lukas Lundin
|59
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Cates
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gabriel McDonald
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
Michael Schoonderwoerd
|2013
|Vice President, Controller
|
Peter Longo
|2014
|Vice President - Project Development
- BRIEF-Denison Mines Q2 loss per share $0.01
- BRIEF-Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business
- BRIEF-Denison says 22.5 pct owned McClean Lake operations granted 10-year licence renewal
- BRIEF-Denison Mines reports Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million