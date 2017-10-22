Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (DOAS.IS)
DOAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.15TRY
22 Oct 2017
8.15TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.12TL (-1.45%)
-0.12TL (-1.45%)
Prev Close
8.27TL
8.27TL
Open
8.26TL
8.26TL
Day's High
8.26TL
8.26TL
Day's Low
8.14TL
8.14TL
Volume
343,655
343,655
Avg. Vol
1,251,542
1,251,542
52-wk High
10.30TL
10.30TL
52-wk Low
8.02TL
8.02TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aclan Acar
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Emir Bilaloglu
|50
|2008
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|
Suleyman Tugtekin
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Izzet Cagdas
|2007
|Member of the Executive Board, General Manager - Finance, Budget and Planning, Risk Management, Strategy and Business Development, and Investor Relations
|
Giovanni Bottaro
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board, General Manager - Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini Brands