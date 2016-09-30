Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO)
DOL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
142.05CAD
9:00pm BST
142.05CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$1.22 (+0.87%)
$1.22 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
$140.83
$140.83
Open
$140.95
$140.95
Day's High
$142.13
$142.13
Day's Low
$140.76
$140.76
Volume
187,405
187,405
Avg. Vol
333,473
333,473
52-wk High
$142.40
$142.40
52-wk Low
$93.27
$93.27
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Larry Rossy
|73
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Neil Rossy
|46
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Ross
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Johanne Choinire
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Geoffrey Robillard
|2006
|Senior Vice President - Import Division
- BRIEF-Dollarama announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down; jobs report, Hurricane Irma in focus
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by energy, financials; Dollarama surges
- Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help
- UPDATE 3-Dollarama profit tops estimates, credit card transactions help