Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)
DOMP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
78.95PLN
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)
-0.75zł (-0.94%)
Prev Close
79.70zł
Open
79.79zł
Day's High
79.79zł
Day's Low
77.26zł
Volume
728
Avg. Vol
5,008
52-wk High
89.28zł
52-wk Low
54.65zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Grzegorz Kielpsz
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jaroslaw Szanajca
|1996
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Markham Dumas
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Marek Moczulski
|2011
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Janusz Zalewski
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer