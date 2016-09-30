BRP Inc (DOO.TO)
DOO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.88CAD
9:00pm BST
39.88CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.10%)
$-0.04 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
$39.92
$39.92
Open
$39.92
$39.92
Day's High
$40.09
$40.09
Day's Low
$39.53
$39.53
Volume
172,846
172,846
Avg. Vol
127,321
127,321
52-wk High
$45.68
$45.68
52-wk Low
$22.20
$22.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Laurent Beaudoin
|78
|2003
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Boisjoli
|59
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sebastien Martel
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Tracy Crocker
|2017
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel
|
Martin Langelier
|46
|2014
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Public Affairs
- BRIEF-BRP amends and increases term facility
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up with banks; Bombardier falls after tariff hit
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with banks; Bombardier falls after tariff hit
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as retailers weigh, notches 0.9 pct rise on week
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as gold miners, retailers weigh