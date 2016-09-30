Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)
DPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.46CAD
8:59pm BST
2.46CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.61%)
$0.01 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$2.45
$2.45
Open
$2.42
$2.42
Day's High
$2.50
$2.50
Day's Low
$2.42
$2.42
Volume
67,270
67,270
Avg. Vol
288,389
288,389
52-wk High
$3.70
$3.70
52-wk Low
$1.87
$1.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jonathan Goodman
|55
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Howes
|59
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Hume Kyle
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
David Rae
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Lori Beak
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Governance, and Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Ltd
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q2 adj earnings per share $0.07