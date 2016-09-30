Edition:
United Kingdom

Medical Facilities Corp (DR.TO)

DR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.80CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+1.72%)
Prev Close
$14.55
Open
$14.59
Day's High
$14.94
Day's Low
$14.55
Volume
98,705
Avg. Vol
140,554
52-wk High
$23.44
52-wk Low
$11.14

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Seymour Temkin

2016 Chairman of the Board

Jeffrey Lozon

2017 Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tyler Murphy

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance

Robert Horrar

2017 Chief Operating Officer

James Rolfe

2017 Chief Development Officer
Medical Facilities Corp News

