Dream Global REIT (DRG_u.TO)
DRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.12CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$11.12
Open
$11.08
Day's High
$11.13
Day's Low
$11.08
Volume
316,440
Avg. Vol
503,300
52-wk High
$11.33
52-wk Low
$8.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Detlef Bierbaum
|74
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
P. Jane Gavan
|56
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Michael Cooper
|55
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Tamara Lawson
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Alexander Sannikov
|30
|Senior Vice President - Commercial Properties
- BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports Q2 FFO per share C$0.22
- BRIEF-Dream Global REIT announces pricing of inaugural EUR375 million European investment grade debt offering
- CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of inflation data
- BRIEF-Dream Global REIT announces acquisition in the Netherlands
- BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus