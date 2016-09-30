Edition:
United Kingdom

Dream Global REIT (DRG_u.TO)

DRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.12CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$11.12
Open
$11.08
Day's High
$11.13
Day's Low
$11.08
Volume
316,440
Avg. Vol
503,300
52-wk High
$11.33
52-wk Low
$8.85

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Detlef Bierbaum

74 2011 Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees

P. Jane Gavan

56 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Michael Cooper

55 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Tamara Lawson

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Alexander Sannikov

30 Senior Vice President - Commercial Properties
Dream Global REIT News

