DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)

DRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
$5.86
Open
$5.86
Day's High
$6.03
Day's Low
$5.85
Volume
198,195
Avg. Vol
258,648
52-wk High
$7.51
52-wk Low
$4.59

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Steve Parry

2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Scott Jenkins

41 2017 President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director

Mogens Smed

67 2003 Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Director

Tracy Baker

2007 Chief Operating Officer

Ha Tran

2017 Vice President - Finance
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd News

