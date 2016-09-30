DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)
DRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.99CAD
8:59pm BST
5.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+2.22%)
$0.13 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
$5.86
$5.86
Open
$5.86
$5.86
Day's High
$6.03
$6.03
Day's Low
$5.85
$5.85
Volume
198,195
198,195
Avg. Vol
258,648
258,648
52-wk High
$7.51
$7.51
52-wk Low
$4.59
$4.59
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steve Parry
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Scott Jenkins
|41
|2017
|President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Mogens Smed
|67
|2003
|Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Director
|
Tracy Baker
|2007
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Ha Tran
|2017
|Vice President - Finance
- BRIEF-DIRTT resumes Savannah operations after hurricane Irma evacuation ready to assist community with relief efforts
- BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03
- BRIEF-DIRTT Environmental Solutions says Clinton Mcnair, who was appointed CFO, is no longer with company
- BRIEF-DIRTT appoints Clinton Mcnair as chief financial officer
- BRIEF-DIRTT announces new chief financial officer