Drax Group PLC (DRX.L)
DRX.L on London Stock Exchange
287.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
287.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
287.30
287.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,088,809
1,088,809
52-wk High
393.20
393.20
52-wk Low
273.10
273.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Cox
|65
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dorothy Thompson
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Will Gardiner
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Kini
|2016
|Chief Executive - Drax Retail
|
Pete Madden
|2016
|Chief Executive - Drax Biomass
