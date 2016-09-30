Edition:
United Kingdom

Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)

DSMN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

72.95EUR
9:28am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€72.95
Open
€72.95
Day's High
€73.10
Day's Low
€72.65
Volume
145,012
Avg. Vol
631,011
52-wk High
€73.14
52-wk Low
€54.37

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Routs

70 2011 Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Feike Sijbesma

58 2007 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board

Tom de Swaan

71 2016 Independent Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Geraldine Matchett

45 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Managing Board

Dimitri de Vreeze

50 2013 Member of the Managing Board
» More People

Koninklijke DSM NV News

» More DSMN.AS News