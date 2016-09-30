Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)
DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,770.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
12,770.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-0.18%)
-23.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
12,793.00
12,793.00
Open
12,800.00
12,800.00
Day's High
12,800.00
12,800.00
Day's Low
12,651.00
12,651.00
Volume
7,336
7,336
Avg. Vol
135,728
135,728
52-wk High
17,200.00
17,200.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00
12,480.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jannie Durand
|50
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lucas Verwey
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Wim Buhrmann
|46
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Southern Africa
|
Richard Rushton
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Malcolm Searle
|52
|2004
|Marketing Director
- Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars
- Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars
- INSIGHT-Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars
- BRIEF-Distell Group says FY revenue 22.26 bln rand vs 21.47 bln rand
- BRIEF-Distell's Distell International says acquisition of Best Global Brands