Edition:
United Kingdom

Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)

DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,770.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
12,793.00
Open
12,800.00
Day's High
12,800.00
Day's Low
12,651.00
Volume
7,336
Avg. Vol
135,728
52-wk High
17,200.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jannie Durand

50 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Lucas Verwey

2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

Wim Buhrmann

46 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Southern Africa

Richard Rushton

2013 Managing Director, Executive Director

Malcolm Searle

52 2004 Marketing Director
» More People

Distell Group Ltd News

» More DSTJ.J News