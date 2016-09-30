Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)
DSTV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
68.90INR
10:31am BST
68.90INR
10:31am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.07%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs68.95
Rs68.95
Open
Rs68.60
Rs68.60
Day's High
Rs69.20
Rs69.20
Day's Low
Rs68.00
Rs68.00
Volume
2,052,553
2,052,553
Avg. Vol
3,590,430
3,590,430
52-wk High
Rs111.00
Rs111.00
52-wk Low
Rs68.00
Rs68.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jawahar Goel
|56
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Anil Dua
|2017
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Rajeev Dalmia
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajiv Khattar
|President - Projects
|
Amitabh Kumar
|President - Technology
- BRIEF-Dish TV India gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non-core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services
- BRIEF-Dish TV India posts June-qtr consol loss
- BRIEF-Dish Tv India says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement
- Indian shares track Asian peers higher; Infosys leads
- BRIEF-Dish TV India reports March-qtr loss