Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)
DSYJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,574.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
14,574.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
64.00 (+0.44%)
64.00 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
14,510.00
14,510.00
Open
14,510.00
14,510.00
Day's High
14,593.00
14,593.00
Day's Low
14,450.00
14,450.00
Volume
386,547
386,547
Avg. Vol
1,373,953
1,373,953
52-wk High
15,149.00
15,149.00
52-wk Low
10,947.00
10,947.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Monty Hilkowitz
|76
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Adrian Gore
|52
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Deon Viljoen
|51
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director
|
Neville Koopowitz
|52
|2015
|Chief Executive - Vitality Health, Executive Director
|
Herschel Mayers
|56
|Chief Executive - Discovery Life, Discovery Invest and Vitality Life, Executive Director
