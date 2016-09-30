Datatec Ltd (DTCJ.J)
DTCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,724.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
-21.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
5,745.00
Open
5,825.00
Day's High
5,830.00
Day's Low
5,699.00
Volume
233,438
Avg. Vol
698,577
52-wk High
6,499.00
52-wk Low
4,171.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Davidson
|60
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jens Montanana
|53
|1994
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ivan Dittrich
|43
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Simon Morris
|Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Company Secretary, Group Corporate Director
|
Robert Evans
|49
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer - Logicalis, Chairman - Consulting Services Division
- South Africa's Datatec cancels London listing
- BRIEF-Datatec says cancellation of secondary listing on AIM of London Stock Exchange
- BRIEF-Datatec sells SMC consultancy operation to DXC Technology for undisclosed sum
- BRIEF-Datatec sees H1 FY18 HEPS between 5 and 6 US cents
- BRIEF-Datatec completes Westcon-Comstor sale to Synnex Corp