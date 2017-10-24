Edition:
United Kingdom

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)

DTEGn.DE on Xetra

15.45EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€15.42
Open
€15.45
Day's High
€15.52
Day's Low
€15.44
Volume
671,671
Avg. Vol
9,377,907
52-wk High
€18.15
52-wk Low
€14.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ulrich Lehner

70 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Timotheus Hoettges

55 2014 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Lothar Schroeder

2006 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Thomas Dannenfeldt

50 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Christian Illek

2015 Chief Human Resource Officer and Labor Director, Member of the Management Board
Deutsche Telekom AG News

