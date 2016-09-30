Edition:
United Kingdom

Duerr AG (DUEG.DE)

DUEG.DE on Xetra

114.05EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€113.85
Open
€113.60
Day's High
€115.75
Day's Low
€113.40
Volume
108,666
Avg. Vol
124,910
52-wk High
€117.00
52-wk Low
€65.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Klaus Eberhardt

69 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ralf Dieter

56 2006 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Heinz Duerr

2013 Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Hayo Raich

2007 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Karl-Heinz Streibich

65 2014 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Duerr AG News

