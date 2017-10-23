Edition:
United Kingdom

DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N)

DWDP.N on New York Stock Exchange

71.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.37 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$71.18
Open
$72.00
Day's High
$72.17
Day's Low
$71.40
Volume
3,053,454
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
$72.17
52-wk Low
$64.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Liveris

62 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Edward Breen

61 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Howard Ungerleider

48 2017 Chief Financial Officer

James Collins

54 2017 Chief Operating Officer - Agriculture Division

Marc Doyle

2017 Chief Operating Officer - Specialty Products Division
DowDuPont Inc News

