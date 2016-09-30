Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)
DWNG.DE on Xetra
35.60EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
