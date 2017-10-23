Eastern Co SAE (EAST.CA)
EAST.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
309.90EGP
23 Oct 2017
309.90EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
£309.90
£309.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
57,705
57,705
52-wk High
£340.00
£340.00
52-wk Low
£99.99
£99.99
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nabil Mohsen
|2014
|Chairman of the Board & Managing Director
|
Ousama Hasan
|Head of Finance Sectors
|
Fifi Jad
|General Manager of Temporary Labors
|
Abdul Halim Habashi
|Head of Technical Affair Sectors
|
Mohammed Abdul Aal
|Head of Information and Performance Development Sectors
- BRIEF-Eastern Co restates FY profit on reversal of EGP 1.55 bln provision
- BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern Co shareholders approve FY dividend
- BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern restates FY profit to EGP 1.78 bln
- BRIEF-Egypt's Eastern FY profit rises
- BRIEF-Eastern Co says cigarette price hikes to increase FY 2017-18 revenue