Encana Corp (ECA.TO)

ECA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.09CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.25 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
$14.34
Open
$14.38
Day's High
$14.47
Day's Low
$14.06
Volume
2,526,833
Avg. Vol
4,387,694
52-wk High
$18.13
52-wk Low
$10.54

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Clayton Woitas

68 2013 Independent Chairman of the Board

Douglas Suttles

56 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sherri Brillon

2009 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Michael McAllister

2013 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Joanne Alexander

Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Encana Corp News

