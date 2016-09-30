Enercare Inc (ECI.TO)
ECI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.81CAD
9:00pm BST
20.81CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-0.34%)
$-0.07 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$20.88
$20.88
Open
$20.85
$20.85
Day's High
$20.92
$20.92
Day's Low
$20.52
$20.52
Volume
165,742
165,742
Avg. Vol
210,621
210,621
52-wk High
$21.94
$21.94
52-wk Low
$17.38
$17.38
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Pantelidis
|71
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
John Macdonald
|60
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Evelyn Sutherland
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Scott Boxer
|63
|2016
|President and Chief Executive Officer - Service Experts
|
Colleen Moffitt
|2015
|Chief Human Resource Officer