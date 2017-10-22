EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ECILC.IS)
ECILC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.34TRY
22 Oct 2017
4.34TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.59%)
-0.07TL (-1.59%)
Prev Close
4.41TL
4.41TL
Open
4.42TL
4.42TL
Day's High
4.42TL
4.42TL
Day's Low
4.34TL
4.34TL
Volume
2,393,814
2,393,814
Avg. Vol
10,008,968
10,008,968
52-wk High
5.08TL
5.08TL
52-wk Low
2.73TL
2.73TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ferit Eczacibasi
|66
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rahmi Eczacibasi
|61
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sedat Birol
|60
|2007
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Ayse Ozger
|2014
|Member of the Board
|
Mustafa Basmaci
|63
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
- BRIEF-Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to sell 47% in unit Eczacibasi-Schwarzkopf to Henkel for EUR 2.9 mln
- BRIEF-Eis Eczacibasi Q2 net profit rises to 85.6 million lira
- BRIEF-Eis Eczacibasi to increase stake in Eczacıbası-Monrol through capital increase
- BRIEF-EIS Eczacibasi Ilac reports Q1 revenue of 382.2 million lira
- BRIEF-Eis Eczacibasi Ilac to divest its 48.13 pct in Eczacibasi Girisim Pazarlama