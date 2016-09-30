Edition:
United Kingdom

ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO)

ECN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.92CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
$3.97
Open
$3.98
Day's High
$3.98
Day's Low
$3.91
Volume
974,576
Avg. Vol
880,158
52-wk High
$4.11
52-wk Low
$2.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

William Lovatt

63 2016 Independent Chairman of the Board

Steven Hudson

58 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Bradley Nullmeyer

57 Vice Chairman of the Board

Grier Colter

2017 Chief Financial Officer

David McKerroll

President - Rail & Aviation Finance
» More People

ECN Capital Corp News

» More ECN.TO News