Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA (ECOR3.SA)
ECOR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
12.07BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.24 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 12.31
Open
R$ 12.15
Day's High
R$ 12.23
Day's Low
R$ 12.02
Volume
2,658,900
Avg. Vol
2,546,311
52-wk High
R$ 12.66
52-wk Low
R$ 7.01
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marco Antonio Cassou
|59
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelino Rafart de Seras
|59
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Highway, Logistics and Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board,
|
Marcello Guidotti
|46
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board, Investor Relations Officer
|
Marcelo Lucon
|41
|2013
|Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Cesar Beltrao de Almeida
|54
|2009
|Director