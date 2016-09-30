Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)
EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
289.25INR
10:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rashesh Shah
|51
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Himanshu Kaji
|2011
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
B. Renganathan
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Rujan Panjwani
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Venkatchalam Ramaswamy
|49
|2015
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says total credit book was 298.69 bln rupees as at June-qtr end
- BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds
- BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct