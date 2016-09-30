Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)
EDEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.18EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.17 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€24.36
Open
€24.31
Day's High
€24.43
Day's Low
€24.13
Volume
194,172
Avg. Vol
591,759
52-wk High
€24.65
52-wk Low
€18.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bertrand Dumazy
|46
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Citerne
|68
|2014
|Vice Chairman, Independent Director
|
Patrick Bataillard
|49
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Relland-Bernard
|Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Secretary
|
Jeanne Renard
|2012
|Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility
