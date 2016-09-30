Edition:
Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)

EDEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.18EUR
3:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.17 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€24.36
Open
€24.31
Day's High
€24.43
Day's Low
€24.13
Volume
194,172
Avg. Vol
591,759
52-wk High
€24.65
52-wk Low
€18.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bertrand Dumazy

46 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Citerne

68 2014 Vice Chairman, Independent Director

Patrick Bataillard

49 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Relland-Bernard

Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Secretary

Jeanne Renard

2012 Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility
Edenred SA News

