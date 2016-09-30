Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA)
EDF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
11.49EUR
3:21pm BST
11.49EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.14 (+1.28%)
€0.14 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
€11.35
€11.35
Open
€11.45
€11.45
Day's High
€11.60
€11.60
Day's Low
€11.35
€11.35
Volume
3,272,780
3,272,780
Avg. Vol
3,261,352
3,261,352
52-wk High
€11.60
€11.60
52-wk Low
€7.33
€7.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Bernard Levy
|62
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer
|
Xavier Girre
|48
|2016
|Group Senior Executive Vice President, Group Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Marianne Laigneau
|53
|2010
|Group Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Todorov
|59
|2015
|Group Senior Executive Vice President, Group General Secretary, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Marc Benayoun
|51
|2016
|Group Executive Vice President with responsibility for Gas and Italy, Deputy Director of Edison, Member of the Executive Board
