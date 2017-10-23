Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO)
EDR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.91CAD
23 Oct 2017
2.91CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.34%)
$0.01 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
$2.90
$2.90
Open
$2.90
$2.90
Day's High
$2.95
$2.95
Day's Low
$2.84
$2.84
Volume
129,867
129,867
Avg. Vol
259,627
259,627
52-wk High
$6.82
$6.82
52-wk Low
$2.64
$2.64
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Geoffery Handley
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Godfrey Walton
|2006
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Director
|
Bradford Cooke
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Daniel Dickson
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Christine West
|2017
|Vice President, Controller
- BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR SILVER SAYS PRODUCED 1.3 MLN OZ SILVER AND 13,648 OZ GOLD IN Q3 2017
- BRIEF-Endeavour Silver Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00
- BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says produced 13,058 oz gold in Q2
- BRIEF-Endeavour Silver says all director nominees were re-elected to board of directors
- Exclusive - Mexico owes Canada miners over $360 million, led by Goldcorp: documents