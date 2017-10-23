Edition:
United Kingdom

Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO)

EDR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.91CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
$2.90
Open
$2.90
Day's High
$2.95
Day's Low
$2.84
Volume
129,867
Avg. Vol
259,627
52-wk High
$6.82
52-wk Low
$2.64

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Geoffery Handley

2012 Independent Chairman of the Board

Godfrey Walton

2006 President, Chief Operating Officer, Director

Bradford Cooke

2012 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Daniel Dickson

2008 Chief Financial Officer

Christine West

2017 Vice President, Controller
Endeavour Silver Corp News

