Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)

EDV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.21CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$23.12
Open
$22.82
Day's High
$23.47
Day's Low
$22.82
Volume
71,068
Avg. Vol
249,097
52-wk High
$28.81
52-wk Low
$17.37

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Beckett

79 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Sebastien de Montessus

42 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Vincent Benoit

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Jeremy Langford

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Projects and Technical Services Group

Patrick Bouisset

Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth
