Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO)
EDV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.21CAD
9:00pm BST
23.21CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.39%)
$0.09 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$23.12
$23.12
Open
$22.82
$22.82
Day's High
$23.47
$23.47
Day's Low
$22.82
$22.82
Volume
71,068
71,068
Avg. Vol
249,097
249,097
52-wk High
$28.81
$28.81
52-wk Low
$17.37
$17.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Beckett
|79
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Sebastien de Montessus
|42
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Vincent Benoit
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jeremy Langford
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - Projects and Technical Services Group
|
Patrick Bouisset
|Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth
- BRIEF-Endeavour Mining says remain on track to becoming a +800,000 ounce per/year gold producer
- BRIEF-Avnel Gold receives order sanctioning scheme of arrangement
- BRIEF-Avnel Gold mining shareholders approve acquisition by Endeavour Mining Corp
- BRIEF-Endeavour Mining reports Q2 2017 results
- BRIEF-Endeavour Mining names James Askew as non-executive director