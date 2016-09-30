Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN.TO)
EFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.33CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
$9.43
Open
$9.45
Day's High
$9.47
Day's Low
$9.29
Volume
369,502
Avg. Vol
1,706,094
52-wk High
$14.42
52-wk Low
$6.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brian Tobin
|62
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Jauernig
|51
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Bradley Nullmeyer
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Steven Hudson
|58
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Samir Zabaneh
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX stumbles as oil price slump hit energy stocks
- BRIEF-Element Fleet announces appointment of Brian Tobin as chairman
- BRIEF-Element Fleet Management sells 100 percent of rail notes
- BRIEF-Element Fleet announces $138 mln non-core asset sale
- BRIEF-Element Fleet announces TSX approval of NCIB