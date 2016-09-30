Edition:
United Kingdom

Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN.TO)

EFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.33CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
$9.43
Open
$9.45
Day's High
$9.47
Day's Low
$9.29
Volume
369,502
Avg. Vol
1,706,094
52-wk High
$14.42
52-wk Low
$6.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Brian Tobin

62 2017 Chairman of the Board

Daniel Jauernig

51 2016 President, Chief Operating Officer

Bradley Nullmeyer

57 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Steven Hudson

58 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Samir Zabaneh

50 2017 Chief Financial Officer
Element Fleet Management Corp News

